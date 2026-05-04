Earthquake Shakes Southeast Michigan

Chances are, you didn't notice an earthquake in Southeast Michigan that shook the ground just after 5:30 p.m.

The quake's epicenter was just west of Carlton, Michigan. The quake had a magnitude of 2.7 mb.

Its epicenter was located south of Colf Road and west of Martinsville Road.

But people around Saline said they felt it.

"I figured it was a gravel hauler, lol," said Courtney Catell in Saline Posts, a local Facebook Group.

Another woman heard something a little louder.

"I thought a car hit our house and went outside," said Charlotte Mull Allum.

Jeff Fennelly said she felt it and heard it sitting in her house. Christy Merkel heard and felt it.

"I thought a tree had come down due to the wind," the Milan resident said.

Diane Wheeler-Schmidt was in Ida and thought she heard a loud truck.

It's the second small tremor in the region. A 2.9-magnitude quake shook Amherstberg, Ontario, near the mouth of Lake Erie at 10:32 a.m. on April 26.

That quake was about 20 miles away from today's.

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