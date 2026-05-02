SAYBS Holds Parade, Opening Day Ceremony

Saline Area Youth Baseball and Softball has provided little league and travel baseball and softball in the community for more than 40 years. But it's hard to remember seeing so much buzz about opening day.

More than 340 kids on 22 baseball teams and seven softball teams marked the start of the season with a parade at Tefft Park, home of several diamonds used during the season.

Parents, grandparents and friends lined the sidewalk to cheer on their favor little-leaguers.

The parade was led by the defending state-champion Saline Hornet softball team from the high school.

That was just the start.

The parade ended at Diamond 1, south of the Rec Center. The kids circled the diamond. The American Legion Color Guard, the Hornets and Saline High School Choir stood near the mound.

Jason Quaine and Chris Dallas, who run the little league softball and baseball operations for SAYBS, welcomed the players, coaches, parents and guests.

"This is the first time in the history of the City of Saline that we've had opening day ceremonies and brought the community together around baseball and softball," Quaine said. "We've made a lot of changes this year, and we hope you've enjoyed them so far."

As Quaine spoke, a US Coast Guard chopper from Detroit circled the diamond.

Next, special guest Saline High School softball coach Rebecca Suiter spoke. She thanked SAYBS for including her team in the celebration and thanked her players for making time to be there.

"We truly appreciate this community. Everyone has been so supportive. We love being part of Saline and we are excited to be here today," Suiter said. "Our girls are super busy between school, lessons and practice. And they still find time to give back to the game."

Suiter told the little leaguers that if they love the game, the game will love them back.

"Work hard. Be a great teammate. Love the game with everything you have and it will love you right back," Suiter said.

She also advised kids to never let age or size discourage their dreams.

Then, she tossed the ceremonial first pitch.

After the pitch, members of the Saline High School choir sang the national anthem.

The day's proceeedings included food trucks, a photo booth and more.

So why did SAYBS go the extra mile this year.

"It's all about the kids, all about the community," Quaine said. "There's been a focus on pushing kids to travel sports whether they are ready or not. Were offering a better product at the house level. One that develops kids but creates more fun."

For more information, visit the SAYBS website at https://www.saybs.org.

For more pictures from the parade and ceremony, visit SAYBS Parade, Opening Day Gallery 5/2/26 - thesalinepost.

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