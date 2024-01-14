What to do in Saline: Martin Luther King Jr. Workshop for Kids, Scrabble, Popcorn Day, Roots Music and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this week.

20 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Jan 15 - Sunday, Jan 21

FEATURED EVENTS

MLK, Jr. Day Workshop for Children - Mon Jan 15 10:30 am

Holy Faith Church

10:30-12:30pm Free! Interactive, age appropriate storytelling event to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr who we count as one of the saints of the church.Children ages 0-12 Pizza lunch includedRSVP andrea@holy-faith-church.org [more details]

Teen Take-n-Make: Paracord Bracelet - Mon Jan 15 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Every Monday we will have DIY packs for our teen crafters! This week you'll get everything you need to make a Paracord Bracelet.Click here to register.

[more details]

Escape Room - Mon Jan 15 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Will you escape? Kids will work together to solve puzzles and riddles to escape during this interactive program.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon Jan 15 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us monthly for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels are welcome - if you have learned the basics and want tips, or if you are experienced and want some company while you create, this is the group for you. This is an informal and welcoming group and a chance to meet others who share an interest in fiber arts.

Registration is… [more details]

Scrabble Group - Tue Jan 16 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Do you love words? Do you love games? Do you love word games?! Then join us for the ultimate word game - SCRABBLE! Join other enthusiasts (14 points!) to test your prowess (12 points!).Click here to register.

[more details]

Pickle Autopsy: A Forensic Science Introduction - Tue Jan 16 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

There’s been a rumble at Pickle Park. Observe the crime scene, the victims, and the clues. Then you will take one of the victims and perform the “autopsy” and share your findings with the other “pathologist”. It’s going to be Dill-lightful!

Materials will be provided on a first come first served basis.

[more details]

Tai Chi Continuing - Wed Jan 17 10:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

General knowledge of Tai Chi principles and a proficiency of the “first loop” of Yang Family 108 Long Form are a pre-requisite of this Continuing class. Included are brief meditation and Tao te Ching verses. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2141

[more details]

eBook Clinic - Wed Jan 17 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Did you receive a new E-reader or just want to learn how you can get library books online? Bring your device, your library card, and Amazon login if you have a Kindle for one on one instruction. We’ll show you how to download e-materials from the SDL collection using Libby and hoopla!Click here to register.

[more details]

You're Invited - Join our LifeChoices Virtual Discovery Event - Wed Jan 17 2:00 pm

LifeChoices, Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions

Join our virtual event!

LifeChoices® offers you peace of mind and a plan for your long term care needs while providing financial protection so you can continue living your life on your own terms!

Register today: www.ehmss.org/eventsor call 734-679-0533

A Zoom link will be sent to you upon registration.

[more details]

Open Art and Anime for Teens - Wed Jan 17 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays.

Registration is not required.

[more details]

Trivia Night: MLK Day & Civil Rights - Wed Jan 17 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Show what you know about this important man and the Civil Rights Movement.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer the fewer… [more details]

Science Club: Radical Robots - Wed Jan 17 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

If you’ve ever imagined being a scientist, join us for Science Club! This month's theme is the Radical Robot's presented by Mad Science of Detroit. Experiment with robots and build your own robot hand to take home in this session that focuses on technology.

This club is designed for kids to try different sciences through hands… [more details]

Meditation - Thu Jan 18 1:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Why meditate? Meditation builds focus and awareness, essential conditions for a clear and stable mind. Meditation helps us more honestly engage with ourselves and the world around us. These classes offer hands-on experience with the basic elements of meditation using the breath and techniques for coping with distracted or drowsy moments. Classes are open to all - newcomers to meditation, long time meditators, and those looking for group meditation with others. Leave feeling peaceful and relaxed… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jan 19 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

National Popcorn Day @ Emagine - Fri Jan 19 12:00 pm

Emagine Theatres

Celebrate National Popcorn Day at Emagine! For one day only, Friday, January 19, 2024, guests can get their fill of popcorn at discounted prices at Emagine. Enjoy Hollywood’s favorite snack while you watch a movie at your favorite Emagine location.

No matter the size*, all freshly popped classic movie-style popcorn buckets are 50% off on January 19th. Guests can choose to upgrade their popcorn to Emagine’s gourmet caramel, cheddar, or OlivEpop flavors for an additional fee**.

Emagine will… [more details]

Probility Physical Therapy Balance Assessments - Fri Jan 19 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Are you feeling unsure and unsteady on your feet? Now is the time to sign up for a brief balance assessment by board certified Physical Therapists from Probility PT. Your balance will be evaluated and then measured using evidence-based tests to determine your fall risk level. They will review your scores with you and make personalized recommendations to improve your safety and function. Stop in at the front desk or call 734.429.9274 to schedule your appointment. [more details]

Jennifer Vivekanand Book Signing - Fri Jan 19 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Local author Jennifer Vivekanand signs copies of her young adult thriller, Welcome to Nightjar, at Carrigan Cafe until 8:30. [more details]

An Evening of Roots Music and Dance with Allison de Groot and Nic Gareiss - Sat Jan 20 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

On clawhammer banjo, Allison de Groot has become a significant voice in the traditional, Americana and roots music scenes. Her style is adventurous and grounded, and No Depression writes it “transports the listener to a different plane”.

Nic Gareiss, one of Dance Magazine’s “25 to Watch,” is a singular voice in the realm of dance, music, and the traditional arts. Gareiss’ work draws from many percussive dance practices to weave together a technique facilitating his love of improvisation, clog… [more details]

