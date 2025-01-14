Saline Craft Show Gift Basket Contest

Join the Fun and Make a Difference!

Basket Contest Flyer - Entry Form



Here’s your chance to get creative, have fun, and support families in need. The Contest invites you to design, decorate, and fill a gift basket that could win the contest and bring joy to someone’s life. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to showcase your creativity and generosity! ALL PROCEEDS AND BASKETS GO DIRECTLY TO SALINE AREA SOCIAL SERVICE.



Design Tips for Success:

Theme it up!

A unique and eye-catching theme can make your basket stand out. Think outside the basket! Use creative containers like coolers, wagons, boxes, or anything that can be donated.

Keep it secure.

Use cellophane to wrap valuable items for a polished look. Inspire generosity. Include non-perishable foods, gift cards, books, toiletries, toys, board games, or clothing.

(Please avoid perishable food, alcohol, or tobacco items.)

Include non-perishable foods, gift cards, books, toiletries, toys, board games, or clothing. (Please avoid perishable food, alcohol, or tobacco items.) Add a personal touch. Label your basket with the creators’ names—people love to vote for entries made by someone they know!

Important Dates:

Start Now!

Drop-off & Registration:

The Contest:

Pickup:

If applicable, collect props/containers/items you don’t wish to donate on March 8 between 2-2:30 PM. Winners Announced: Monday, March 10, on our website!

Ready to join the fun? Check out past entries and get inspired at www.salineschools.org/saline-craft-shows/.

Let’s come together, spark creativity, and support Saline Area Social Service!

