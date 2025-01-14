BASKETBALL: Freshman Kronberg Scores Scores 17 but Pioneer Defeats Saline

ANN ARBOR -- Pioneer defeated Saline, 60-48, in varsity boys basketball action played at Pioneer Tuesday.

The Hornets played Pioneer tough and were within three at halftime and down six going into the fourth before the Pioneers took over.

"We lost the battle in the fourth. I'm still proud of our effort.

Freshman Noah Kronberg led the Hornets with 17 points. Chris Cotuna scored 13. Also scoring were Gabe Iadipaolo (9), Brady Costigan (5), Broderick Calder (2) and Chris Ignacio (2).

Saline is 4-8 overall and 1-4 in the SEC Red.

Saline hosts Bedford (4-4, 2-3) on Friday.

More News from Saline