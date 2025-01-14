BASKETBALL: Saline Defeats Pioneer as Roehm Scores 18

Saline rebounded from its first loss of the season to defeat Pioneer, 40-29.

Keira Roehm led the Hornets with 18 points and three assists. Halley Powell scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds and had two assists. Ayla Stager scored six points, had seven rebounds and two steaks Abby Roth scored three points. Myla Talladay had two points and two blocks.

Saline is 9-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC Red.

The Hornets have a tough SEC Red matchup at 5:30 Friday against Bedford (6-1 overall, 3-0 in the SEC Red).

More News from Saline