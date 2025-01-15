Jeffrey Jones of Saline Named to Fall 2024 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville Universit

CEDARVIEW, OH -- Jeffrey Jones of Saline, was named to the Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University for Fall 2024. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

