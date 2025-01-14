McVey, Steben and Gerbe Return as Board Officers

The freshly elected Saline Board of Education was sworn in Tuesday. Vice President Jennifer Steben and Treasurer Brad Gerbe returned to the board. They were joined by new Trustees Darcy Berwick and Jason Tizedes. They were sworn in by 14A District Court Judge Anna Frushour.

It was the first meeting of the year, so the board held its annual election of officers. The board will look familiar.

Michael McVey was elected as President of the board. It is his third term. McVey was nominated by Trustee Brad Gerbe. Trustee Tim Austin self-nominated. McVey won, 5-2,with Trustee Jason Tizedes voting for Austin.

Austin nominated incumbent Steben for Vice President. There were no other nominees. Steben was acclaimed as Vice President.

The one change this year is that Berwick is the Secretary. Berwick was nominated by McVey. Steben nominated Austin. McVey, Berwick, Gerbe and Trustee Lauren Gold voted for Berwick. Steben, Tizedes and Austin voted for Austin.

The last election was for Treasurer. Berwick nominated Austin. Steben voted incumbent Brad Gerbe. Gerbe won by a 5-2 vote. Austin and Tizedes voted for Austin while Gerbe, McVey, Gold, Steben and Berwick voted for Gerbe.

More News from Saline