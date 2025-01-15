Gillow, Huetteman and Hansen Make Miami University Dean's List

OXFORD, OH -- Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2024 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic excellence. Dean's List students from Saline are Marissa Gillow of Saline, Jenna Huetteman and Libbey Hansen.

