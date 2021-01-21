1-21-2021 6:19pm
No Injuries in Crash That Ties Up Rush-Hour Traffic on Michigan Avenue
There were no injuries in a two-vehicle crash that tied up rush hour traffic Thursday evening on Saline's east end. The crash, involving two SUVs, occurred around 5:20 p.m. at Michigan Avenue and Industrial Drive.
Firefighters on the scene reported there were no injuries.
The crash closed the westbound lane of Michigan Avenue and Industrial Drive, north of Michigan Avenue. Police rerouted westbound traffic to South Industrial Drive.