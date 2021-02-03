Saline's Brandon Kruse Named WCHA Player of the Month

Bowling Green senior forward Brandon Kruse, a graduate of Saline High School, was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Month.

Kruse, drafted 135th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, totaled a team-high 14 points in the month of January, scoring at least one point in nine of the Falcons' 10 games over the course of the month.

His best game came on Jan. 29 against Michigan Tech when he tallied four points, including a goal and an assist. The goal in that contest also came on the power play. The Saline, Mich., native also registered two points in each of the first two games of the month, both against Ferris State. With the 14 points, Kruse is now up to 133 career points, which ranks No. 2 on the WCHA post-realignment scoring chart. This is Kruse's second career WCHA monthly award.

Kruse isn't the only Saline notice on the Bowling Green team. Cameron Babiak, 21, has played one game for the team. He was +2 with a minor penalty.