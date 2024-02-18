Jeremy Kittel Returns Home to Perform with Saline Fiddlers for 30th Anniversary Hometown Show April 6

The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic have been a point of pride for Saline since 1994. The group is well known throughout Michigan and beyond for their youthful ability to uplift and inspire audiences with their joyful music. Grammy-nominated Jeremy Kittel grew up in Saline and spent his high school years performing and touring with the Saline Fiddlers. Now Kittel and his 5-member band, Kittel & Co., are returning to Saline to perform with The Saline Fiddlers at their 30-Year Anniversary Hometown Show on April 6 at 7:00pm at Saline High School. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and Saline Fiddler alumni. Kids 10 and under are free. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION.

This show is made possible in part by financial support from the Picknell Team of Reinhart Realtors.

More About Jeremy Kittel

After graduating from Saline High School, Kittel earned degrees from the University of Michigan and Manhattan School of Music in New York. He received a Grammy nomination for "Best Instrumental Composition” in 2019. Kittel and Co.’s most recent album “Whorls” debuted as #1 on the Billboard bluegrass charts. CLICK/TAP HERE for a short video of Jeremy discussing the making of his “Whorls” album. Despite being in high demand, Jeremy makes a concerted effort to return to Saline as often as he can, and enjoys sharing his love of music with his hometown community.

Jeremy performs with his group Kittel & Co., as a soloist with orchestras, and in collaborative and supporting roles with many of today’s leading artists. In demand as a composer and arranger, he has worked with Abigail Washburn and Bela Fleck, My Morning Jacket, Aoife O’Donovan, Theo Katzman, Jars of Clay, Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble, Laura Veirs, Sara Watkins, and the Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet (of which he was a member for five years). He has also recorded with artists such as Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile, Fleet Foxes, and Esperanza Spalding.

The group Kittel and Co. consists of: Jeremy Kittel on violin, along with mandolin phenom Josh Pinkham, transcendent bassist (and UMich alum) Jacob Warren, guitarist Quinn Bachand, and hammer-dulcimer wizard Simon Chrisman. CLICK/TAP HERE FOR VIDEOS OF KITTEL AND CO.

