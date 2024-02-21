Gifted Pianist and Vocalist Naomi Woods Performed Around the World

Naomi Graham Woods, age 78, passed away February 12, 2024, after an extended illness. She was born June 16, 1945, in Saline to the late Paul and Mary (Morris) Woods. Naomi graduated from Saline High School (1963) and Cleary Business College (1988), which later became Cleary University. Naomi was employed at the University of Michigan for many years.

A gifted pianist and vocalist, Naomi sang and performed with her four sisters, known as The Five Trees, from an early age. She played piano by ear, a gift which allowed her to devote most of her life to her love of playing in the church. She faithfully served at several congregations in the Saline area, including the church of her youth, Ypsilanti Community Church, and a Korean community church. In addition to singing with her sisters, Naomi and her sister Rachel performed with the Our Own Thing Chorale for more than a decade. Music took Naomi around the world – from national conventions for Women of the Church of God (now Christian Women Connection), to CHOG World Conferences and missions in Antigua and Brazil, and South Africa with Our Own Thing.

Naomi enjoyed baking, crocheting, knitting, and sewing. She also loved gardening and enjoyed planting and harvesting the fruits of her labor.

Naomi was the youngest of eight siblings, and was preceded in death by brothers Paul, Allen, Silas, and sisters Nancy (Woods) Whitfield and Sarah (Woods) Palmer. She is survived by her sisters Reverend Mary M. (Woods) Baker and Reverend Rachel Woods, numerous nieces and nephews, including her godchildren Dr. Rebekah I. Baker and Stephen C. Baker, and several cousins.

The Woods family wishes to thank the First United Methodist Church congregation, along with the staff at Brecon Village and the Evangelical Home, for their loving care of Naomi over the past several years.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, February 24, 2024 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Saline. A Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Amy Triebwasser will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to First United Methodist Church of Saline and envelopes will be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Naomi, to sign her guestbook or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

