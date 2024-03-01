Kate Stemmer Sets New Saline Girls Basketball Records for Steals, Assists

Kate Stemmer broke two longtime Saline girls basketball records Thursday as Saline beat East Jackson, 56-23.

Stemmer tied Liz Chriscinske's (1988-92) record for steals (297) Tuesday in the Hornets' win at Skyline. Thursday, she broke the record with two more.

She needed four assists to get to 307 steals, set by Catherine Arnold from 1980-84. She had five to break the record.

Coach Leigh Ann Roehm praised her four-year varsity guard.

"Kate is one of the best players to ever play in Saline. Breaking these two records that have been held for 30-40 years just shows how incredible she is. She does all the things it takes to win. She has had a remarkable career and will leave a legacy for so many years to come," Roehm said.

Stemmer will play basketball at Northwood University next year.

The Hornets next play Wayne Memorial in the district semifinal at Saline High School.

