Hornet Wrestlers LaFleur, Fedototszkin Earn Podium Spots at Ford Field

Saline wrestlers Tyler Fedototzskin and Brice LaFleur have earned a spot on the podium at Ford Field after day one of the MHSAA championships.

Fedototzskin, a senior wrestling at 190 pounds, earned two wins before he lost in the semifinals Friday evening. LaFleur, a sophomore wrestling at 113 pounds, did the same. Junior Noah Barnett, a junior wrestling at 175 pounds, won his first match before falling in the quarterfinals and then getting eliminated in the next round.

Fedototzskin, 45-5, is wrestling in the state finals for the first time of his career. He opened the day with a 6-1 decision over Dakota's Logan Criteser (40-5).

In the quarterfinal, Fedototzskin was working on a healthy lead in the third period when he pinned Devontae Sparks of Arthur Hill. By qualifying for the semifinal, Fedototzskin earned a spot on the podium Saturday. In the semifinal, Fedototzkin lost a 6-1 decision to Clarkston's Brock Trevino.

He will have a rematch against Criteser or face RJ Green. A victory would put Fedototszkin in the consolation finals and earn him a top 4 finish.

LaFleur, 18-3, survived an opening round scare against Valantino Adamo (37-15) of Romeo. Through two periods, Adamo had a 9-3 victory. In the third period, LaFleur went to work. In quick succession, Lafleur scored takedowns, let Adamo up and then scored more takedowns. Late in the third period, it looked like Adamo might hold off LaFleur, but LaFleur broke the deadlock, took Adamo down and rolled him on his back to score more points. LaFleur won 15-13.

In the quarterfinal, LaFleur was cruising to an easy win with an 8-2 lead lead before Hartland's Brayden Tougas (41-8) scored a take down cut the lead to 8-5. But LaFleur held off Tougas to win 12-7. In the semifinal, LaFleur lost to Traverse City West's Matthew Quigley on a first-period pin.

LaFleur will face the winner of the Adamo-Drake Pollins bout. If LaFleur wins, he will earn a trip to the consolation finals and finish third or fourth.

Noah Barnett, 40-6, had a great start Friday, pinning Heritage's Alex Banda (39-8) in the second period.

Barnett lost his quarterfinal bout to Grosse Point South's Paul Wilson, 9-3. In the next round, Barnett lost a 12-0 decision to Rochester's Damian Ybarra and was eliminated from the tournament.

More News from Saline