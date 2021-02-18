2 Dodge Chargers Stolen from the LaFontaine Dealership

The Saline Police Department is investigating the theft of two vehicles from LaFontaine Chrysler on the city's west side.

On Feb. 2, two 2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack models were stolen from the dealership. Saline Deputy Police Chief Marlene Radzik said it's unknown how the thieves were able to start the vehicles.

Radzik said more than 1,000 Dodge Chargers have been stolen in Southeast Michigan in the last year.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Standford at 734-429-7911.