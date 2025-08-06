8-06-2025 1:12am
Firecalls: Aug 5, 2025
The following Saline Area Fire Department calls for service were recorded by the Saline Area Post for Aug. 5, 2025:
- 4:07 a.m. - Medical, 10300 block Saline Milan Road, York Township
- 9:28 a.m. - Medical, Linden Square, City of Saline
- 10:57 a.m. - Medical, Emagine, City of Saline
- 12:35 p.m. - Medical, Brecon Village, City of Saline
- 4:11 p.m. - Medical, Lincoln Circle, Saline Township
- 5:52 p.m. - Medical, 1000 block of Bishop Road, York Township
- 9:38 p.m. - Medical, 1600 block of Rivers Edge Drive, Saline Township
