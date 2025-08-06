Salty Summer Sounds Concerts Hitting Stride

The Salty Summer Sounds concert in series is hitting its stride.

Organizers say the crowd for the Detroit Social Club concert last Thursday in downtown Saline was probably the best of the summer. And it's coming off a good crowd at the Saline Fiddlers' show the previous Thursday.

Jill Durnen, co-owner of Hartman Insurance, is president of the Saline Main Street, which presents the concert series.

"The concert crowds have increased a lot. We had a great show last week with the Saline Fiddlers. This week's crowd is even bigger. The band is a big draw. And you just can't beat the weather," Durnen said.

Earlier concerts were plagued by threatening skies or scorching temperatures. Last Thursday brought sunny skies and mild temperatures for late July.

Another big draw was the Saline High School state championship softball team, which was recognized around 8 p.m. The 20 or so players brought parents, sisters, brothers, boyfriends and others.

Children played in the kids' area.

People paid a nominal sum to Whitepine Studios owner Kaili Dence to provide face paintings. The studio, in turn, has donated all of that cash to Saline Area Social Service.

Saline Area Schools officials were there, using the event as an opportunity to introduce new Superintendent Rachel Kowalski.

It was also interesting to see the number of adults with beverages in the West Henry Street Parking lot. They were taking advantage of the Downtown Social District that allows people to purchase drinks in establishments and carry them through the south side of downtown.

This Thursday's performer is Railcar Graffiti. The concert begins at 7 p.m. The concert series concludes Aug. 14 with a show by Major Dudes.

See a gallery attached below.

