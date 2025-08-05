8-05-2025 9:56pm
Video Interviews with Saline City Council Elections
There are six candidates for three seats in the November election.
The candidates are Jenn Harmount, Jim Dell'Orco, Bret Pollington, Miri Weidner, Tramane Halsch and Matthew Aungst.
So far, The Saline Post has conducted interviews with Harmount, Dell'Orco, Pollington and Halsch. It is hoped we conduct interviews with Aungst and Weidner next week.
Here are the interviews we have thus far:
Jenn Harmount
Tramane Halsch
Bret Pollington
Jim Dell'Orco
