Video Interviews with Saline City Council Elections

There are six candidates for three seats in the November election.

The candidates are Jenn Harmount, Jim Dell'Orco, Bret Pollington, Miri Weidner, Tramane Halsch and Matthew Aungst.

So far, The Saline Post has conducted interviews with Harmount, Dell'Orco, Pollington and Halsch. It is hoped we conduct interviews with Aungst and Weidner next week.

Here are the interviews we have thus far:

Jenn Harmount

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_SN1NK2Nis -->

Tramane Halsch

Bret Pollington

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hs-8FjvC7k4 -->

Jim Dell'Orco

