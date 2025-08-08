8-08-2025 1:06am
Firecalls: Aug 6-7
The following calls for service for the Saline Area Fire Department were observed:
Aug. 6
- 8 a.m. - Electrical Hazard, Maple Road, Lodi Township
- 8:24 a.m. - Vehicle Fire, Lake Forest Golf Club, Lodi Township
- 1:12 p.m. - Welfare check, 100 block of Tower Drive, City of Saline
- 3:21 p.m. - Medical, 3500 block of Oak Park Drive, York Township
- 4:08 p.m. - Fire alarm, Linden Square, City of Saline
- 7:55 p.m. - Fire alarm, Linden Square, City of Saline
- 9:30 p.m. - Medical, 100 block of Tower Drive, City of Saline
Aug. 7
- 7:19 a.m. - Fire alarm, Saline Middle School, City of Saline
- 8:03 a.m. - Medical, 6000 block of Lincolnshire, York Township
- 2:27 p.m. - Medcal, 4500 block of Cross Drive, Lodi Township
- 5:29 p.m. - Vehicle entrapment, 4500 block of Taylor Lane, Lodi Township
- 8:36 p.m. - Smoke Alarm, 7200 block of Austin Road, Lodi Township
