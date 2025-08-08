Saline MI
8-08-2025 1:06am

Firecalls: Aug 6-7

The following calls for service for the Saline Area Fire Department were observed:

Aug. 6

  • 8 a.m. - Electrical Hazard, Maple Road, Lodi Township
  • 8:24 a.m. - Vehicle Fire, Lake Forest Golf Club, Lodi Township
  • 1:12 p.m. - Welfare check, 100 block of Tower Drive, City of Saline
  • 3:21 p.m. - Medical, 3500 block of Oak Park Drive, York Township
  • 4:08 p.m. - Fire alarm, Linden Square, City of Saline
  • 7:55 p.m. - Fire alarm, Linden Square, City of Saline
  • 9:30 p.m. - Medical, 100 block of Tower Drive, City of Saline

Aug. 7

  • 7:19 a.m. - Fire alarm, Saline Middle School, City of Saline
  • 8:03 a.m. - Medical, 6000 block of Lincolnshire, York Township
  • 2:27 p.m. - Medcal, 4500 block of Cross Drive, Lodi Township
  • 5:29 p.m. - Vehicle entrapment, 4500 block of Taylor Lane, Lodi Township
  • 8:36 p.m. - Smoke Alarm, 7200 block of Austin Road, Lodi Township
