New Saline City Manager Dan Swallow Starts Sept. 8

Dan Swallow will start as City Manager of the City of Saline on Sept. 8.

Saline City Council voted, 7-0, to approve the contract between the city and Swallow on Monday.

Swallow, a city resident, has served as City Manager of Tecumseh for more than a decade. He will be paid $165,00 annually. The contract expires Aug. 30, 2027.

Mayor Brian Marl thanked Saline City Councillor Janet Dillon, city legal counsel Clark, and Swallow for productive negotiations.

"We worked in good faith to negotiate a fair and equitable employment contract. Our sessions were upbeat, positive and there's been compromise that has transpired," Marl said.

Dillon agreed.

"It was a meeting of the minds. I think everybody is pleased with where we are right now," Dillon said.

Swallow said now that a deal has been reached, he's eager to reach out to members of council.

"I'd like to get some background and thoughts on objectives and priorities," Swallow said.

DoubleHall Consulting, which led the city through the search and hiring process, will also help the council through an improved city manager evaluation process, Marl said.

