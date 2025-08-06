Stuff the Bus with School Supplies for Students

Residents have two more days to collect and donate school supplies for Saline Area Social Service and Saline Area Schools.

Drop off donations by Thursday to ensure they are collected by volunteers cruising the community in a school bus, picking up goods at various drop-off sites on Friday.

Needs (new items only):

Color pencils

Crayons

Scissors

Pencil pouches

Index cards

Sticky notes

Page dividers

Pencils

Pens

Mechanical Pencils

Markers

Highlighters

Sharpies

Band-Aids

Dry Erase Markers

Donation Drop-off Sites:

Baker's Nook

Brecon Village

Brewed Awakenings

Carrigan Cafe

GNC

Jazzercise Saline Fitness Center

NU2UAgain

Saline Area Senior Center

Saline Rec Center

Still Waters Counseling

Saline Optometry

Trinity Health Probility PT

Workout 1

UPS Store 2616-Saline

Steadfast Chiropractic

Check business hours before dropping off donations.

More News from Saline