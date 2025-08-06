8-06-2025 1:44am
Stuff the Bus with School Supplies for Students
Residents have two more days to collect and donate school supplies for Saline Area Social Service and Saline Area Schools.
Drop off donations by Thursday to ensure they are collected by volunteers cruising the community in a school bus, picking up goods at various drop-off sites on Friday.
Needs (new items only):
- Color pencils
- Crayons
- Scissors
- Pencil pouches
- Index cards
- Sticky notes
- Page dividers
- Pencils
- Pens
- Mechanical Pencils
- Markers
- Highlighters
- Sharpies
- Band-Aids
- Dry Erase Markers
Donation Drop-off Sites:
- Baker's Nook
- Brecon Village
- Brewed Awakenings
- Carrigan Cafe
- GNC
- Jazzercise Saline Fitness Center
- NU2UAgain
- Saline Area Senior Center
- Saline Rec Center
- Still Waters Counseling
- Saline Optometry
- Trinity Health Probility PT
- Workout 1
- UPS Store 2616-Saline
- Steadfast Chiropractic
Check business hours before dropping off donations.
More News from Saline
- Salty Summer Sounds Concerts Hitting Stride Some observations and a photo gallery from last week's downtown concert
- Firecalls: Aug 5, 2025 The following calls were recorded by The Saline Post