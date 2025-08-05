Saline Parks Commission Hosts Meeting on Brecon Park Dog Park Aug. 12

Saline Parks Commission will be hosting a public meeting to discuss the proposed Dog Park at Brecon Park on Tuesday, August 12 at 7 p.m. at the Saline District Library.

“We look forward to hearing from the community on this potential dog park,” said Parks and Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert. “Exploring the feasibility of a dog park at Brecon Park was identified in our five-year master plan, and it’s something that has come up in community conversations for years. Giving your furry friends another place to play is an idea the Parks Commission has been working toward, and we’re excited to take this next step.”

Brecon Park Dog Park Input Meeting

Tuesday, August 12

7 p.m.

Saline District Library meeting room AB

This meeting offers an opportunity for the public to learn more about the proposed neighborhood dog park and share feedback.

If you are interested in learning more or would like to share your feedback but unable to attend the meeting, please contact Sunshine Lambert at slambert@salinemi.gov.

More News from Saline