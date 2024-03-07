What to do in Saline: Fish Fry, Fashion Show, Food Trucks, Peter Case Concert, Farmers Market and More

Here's what we found on the calendar fro this weekend. Post your events on our free calendar to be included in the features.

11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 8 - Sunday, Mar 10

FEATURED EVENTS

Ladies Fashion Show for St. Andrew Catholic School - Sat Mar 9 7:00 pm

Saline

Ladies: Please join us for a fashion show in the Youth Room of St. Andrew Catholic School when fellow parishioners will model the cabi Spring Collection! After the fashion show, you will be able to try on the MOST comfortable fashion ever (no obligation to purchase)! 100% of cabi proceeds will be donated to St. Andrew Catholic School! RSVP Karen Miller, 734.649.4364 or ktmiller1010@gmail.com. Sneak peek: Karenmiller1.cabionline.com [more details]

Other Events

Good Eats Mobile Food Co., LLC - Fri Mar 8 11:00 am

Saline Food Court

Good Eats Mobile Food Co., LLC will be hanging out at Saline Food Court with The Cutting Edge Salon and Fluffball Oddities from 11AM-2PM. 100% Fresh Meat and All Natural Ingredients make for some pretty amazing burgers! [more details]

Ukrainian Easter Eggs - Fri Mar 8 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Did you know that in Ukraine, Easter egg decorating is an important art form that dates back centuries? Known as pysansky, which means “to write” or “to inscribe,” these Ukrainian Easter eggs are decorating using the wax-resist (batik) method. Covered in stunning motifs often taken from Slavic folk art, you’ll also find these decorated eggs in many parts of Eastern European. Over three weeks you will make 2 to 3 eggs. All materials included. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc… [more details]

Mayor Marl Coffee Hour - Fri Mar 8 10:30 am

Saline Area Senior center

Today, Mayor Brian Marl announced an upcoming Coffee Hour for March 8th.“As is my custom, I will provide a City update, discuss my January State of the City address, provided some specific messaging on infrastructure & business attraction/retention, and of course, entertain questions or concerns form attendees” said Mayor Marl. “Further, I… [more details]

Early Release and 1/2 Day Pizza Cafe - Fri Mar 8 11:15 am

Saline District Library

Teens! Come get some free pizza on your early release days in the Brecon Room.

Generously sponsored by Friends of the Saline District Library.

First Come/First Served

[more details]

Canvas & Cookies - Fri Mar 8 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Learn the art of painting step by step! Join us in 2024 for Michigan-inspired painting sessions led by Katherine. Throughout the process, you'll gain valuable insights into composition, color usage, and the elements and principles of art. Feel free to indulge in Linda's delicious chocolate chip cookies and let the artistic journey unfold in this welcoming and stress-free class. No previous experience required. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Hack Painting - Fri Mar 8 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Hack Painting is an art technique that adds monsters and creatures to existing paintings to create a new piece of art! Join us for a fun afternoon of recreating fantastical art.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 8 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $18 (seniors age 60 & over, $15; kids ages 6-12, $15; kids under 6, free). [more details]

An Evening with Peter Case - Plimsouls Founder and Three-time Grammy Nominee - Fri Mar 8 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Three-time Grammy nominee Peter Case, a rocker who helped usher in what we know today as Americana music, is bringing his incredible songwriting gifts to Stony Lake Brewing in Saline.

As a founding member of the early punk era trio The Nerves, in 1977 Case toured the nation sharing bills with the Ramones, Mink DeVille, Pere Ubu, and Devo. The Nerves single “Hanging on the Telephone,” was covered by Blondie.

In 1979, Case formed the Plimsouls, a record-breaking live act in California,… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Mar 9 9:00 am

Liberty School

This week, stop by the info area to pick up a take-and-make herb pot kit! See Dana or Mr. David to get a pot, soil and seed to start your own local food adventure!This week's treasure hunt animal will be the goat! 🐐Reminder: the market will be CLOSED March 16th for the Saline Craft Show!

All through the bitter cold, we bring the freshest foods available to Saline, plus high quality handmade gifts! Visit every Saturday to find fresh produce, meat, poultry, cheese, eggs, fish, bread, baked goods… [more details]

STEAM Exploration - Sat Mar 9 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Experiment with the library's STEAM collection! Explore the different stations at a self-directed pace, learning and playing with science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities.

Ages 6-11. No registration is necessary.

[more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

