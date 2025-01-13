Saline City Council Agenda Preview

Here's what's on the agenda for the Jan. 13 meeting of Saline City Council.

Green Space Decision

The downtown green space decision/discussion has been moved to the end of the month. It will happen at a special meeting at 6 p.m., Jan. 27.

Appointments

Grace Wu has been recommended to serve on the Local Officers Compensation Committee. Jean Lesch has been recommended for the Oakwood Cemetery Board.

Rec Center Rules and Handbook Changes

Council will once again consider amendments to the Rec Center's rules and handbook.

Since the last review by council, legal counsel is offering new language about ADA compliance, language about video surveillance, and added rule about blood.

The new handbook contains language that says individuals "are required to use the locker room that corresponds to their gender identity or choose the family locker room." The policy applies to people aged 4 and up.

Woodland Drive East, Industrial Drive Project

Council will consider authorizing staff to execute a contract with MDOT for the Woodland Drive East, Industrial Drive street project and award engineering surfaces to OHM for $155,000.

The work is expected June 7 and should be completed by Aug. 15. The project costs an estimated $1,105,300.

It includes a mill and overlay on Woodland drive from Industrial to Maple and a mill and overlay on Industrial from Woodland Drive to north of Campus Parkway. Concrete repairs include curbs, sidewalk and ramp improvements. Other work includes the restoration of pavement marking.

