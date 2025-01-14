WINTER WEATHER: Plan on Slippery Road Conditions and Changing Visibility

The National Weather Services in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a winter weather advisory until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The advisory was issued at 3:08 a.m.

Snow showers will affect the area from this morning into the early afternoon. Some showers will be intense, causing rapid drops in visibility and quick accumulations on the roads. According to the advisory, Wayne and Washtenaw County residents can expect 1-3 inches of snow, with more in some areas.

People should expect slippery road conditions and rapidly changing visibility.

