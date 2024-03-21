Weekend forecast for Saline: Chilly Temperatures, Snow and Freezing Rain Forecast
What happened to all the beautiful spring weather in February?
...
Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 22 - Sunday, Mar 24
Friday
Light freezing rain, with a high of 37 and low of 26 degrees. Light freezing rain in the morning, overcast in the afternoon, heavy snow in the evening, partly cloudy overnight.
High: 37° Low: 26° with a 33% chance of snow.
Saturday
Light freezing rain, with a high of 30 and low of 19 degrees. Light freezing rain for the morning, light snow showers for the afternoon, clear in the evening, cloudy overnight.
High: 30° Low: 19° with a 46% chance of snow.
Sunday
Partly Cloudy , with a high of 36 and low of 18 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning,
High: 36° Low: 18° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
