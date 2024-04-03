Husband and Father Michael Carpentier, Mail Carrier, Remembered as a Man Who Loved His Family

Michael John Carpentier, 74, of Manchester, passed away at Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital on April 1, 2024, with his wife at his side.

Mike was born on April 30, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan to Eugene and Joan (Goeddeke) Carpentier. Mike married the love of his life, Beverly Ann Parsons, in 1977 in Saline, Michigan. Mike and Beverly met in kindergarten; dated for ten years before marriage and then enjoyed nearly 47 years of marriage. He will be remembered as a man who loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren. Mike was a third generation mail carrier and worked as both a carrier and clerk in Saline for over 30 years. Mike loved the out-of-doors, especially Northern Michigan and the U.P. He loved to fish and most especially hike. He was happy when he was outside enjoying nature.

Mike will be missed by his wife, Beverly; his daughter, Christina (Shawn) Henn; siblings, Sue (Fred) Gall, Cathy (George) Rozsa, Shawn (John) Newman, Patrick (Katie) Carpentier, Kevin Carpentier; grandchildren Callie Margaret and Abigail Joan; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tim Carpentier.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sierra Club. Please leave a message of comfort for Mike’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.

