4-06-2024 12:06am
SOCCER: Walsh Scores 3, Saline Defeats Williamston 7-0
Sophomore Sadie Walsh scored her second hat track of the week as Saline defeated Williamston, 7-0, in girls' varsity soccer at Hornet Stadium Friday.
Cora Conley scored twice, set up one of Walshe's goals on a beautiful cross, and also set up Ashley Kruse's goal on a corner. Audrey Driscoll put a free kick into the top right corner for the Hornets.
On Thursday, the Hornets and Walled Lake Northern played to a 0-0 tie.
Saline is 2-0-1.
More News from Saline
- Bicyclist Injured After Being Clipped by Vehicle on Saline-Milan Road A man bicycling on Saline-Milan Road Thursday morning was struck by a vehicle. He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
- Saline's Hydrant Flushing Program May Cause Brown Water The City of Saline is starting its spring hydrant flushing program April 13.