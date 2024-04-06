SOCCER: Walsh Scores 3, Saline Defeats Williamston 7-0

Sophomore Sadie Walsh scored her second hat track of the week as Saline defeated Williamston, 7-0, in girls' varsity soccer at Hornet Stadium Friday.

Cora Conley scored twice, set up one of Walshe's goals on a beautiful cross, and also set up Ashley Kruse's goal on a corner. Audrey Driscoll put a free kick into the top right corner for the Hornets.

On Thursday, the Hornets and Walled Lake Northern played to a 0-0 tie.

Saline is 2-0-1.

