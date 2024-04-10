Saline MI
4-10-2024 11:49pm

Who's Coming, Who's Going at Saline Area Schools?

The Board of Education agenda packet's human resources report lists recently announced resignations and hirings.

Here's who is coming to Saline Area Schools:

  • Danielle Jaarda, Liberty, Paraeducator
  • Gregory Gibb, SHS, Custodian
  • Harold Marsh, SHS, Custodian
  • John Allen, Liberty, Paraeducator
  • Kashayla Sidhu, Liberty, Paraeducator
  • Kelly Elson, Harvest, Paraeducator
  • Linda Smith, Liberty, Paraeducator
  • Nichole Hughes, Pleasant Ridge, Paraeducator/RBI
  • Lindsey Poloni, Pleasant Rdige, Paraeducator
  • Maria Bumanglag, SHS, Food Service
  • Matt Stimac, SHS, Counselor

Here's who is leaving Saline Area Schools:

  • Cheyenne Van Diessen, SHS, Food Service
  • Hannah Tanner, SHS, Guidance Counselor
  • Jason Pennington, SHS, Food Service
  • Jessica King, SWWC, CTE Welding Technician
  • Kristopher O'Leary, SMS, Interim Dean of Students
  • Mike Puckett, SMS, Lead Custodian
  • Paula Recknagel, Liberty, Paraeducator
  • Stephanie Riegle, SMS, Food Service
  • Steve Lucas, SWWC, CTE Cosmetology Technician
