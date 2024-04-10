4-10-2024 11:49pm
Who's Coming, Who's Going at Saline Area Schools?
The Board of Education agenda packet's human resources report lists recently announced resignations and hirings.
Here's who is coming to Saline Area Schools:
- Danielle Jaarda, Liberty, Paraeducator
- Gregory Gibb, SHS, Custodian
- Harold Marsh, SHS, Custodian
- John Allen, Liberty, Paraeducator
- Kashayla Sidhu, Liberty, Paraeducator
- Kelly Elson, Harvest, Paraeducator
- Linda Smith, Liberty, Paraeducator
- Nichole Hughes, Pleasant Ridge, Paraeducator/RBI
- Lindsey Poloni, Pleasant Rdige, Paraeducator
- Maria Bumanglag, SHS, Food Service
- Matt Stimac, SHS, Counselor
Here's who is leaving Saline Area Schools:
- Cheyenne Van Diessen, SHS, Food Service
- Hannah Tanner, SHS, Guidance Counselor
- Jason Pennington, SHS, Food Service
- Jessica King, SWWC, CTE Welding Technician
- Kristopher O'Leary, SMS, Interim Dean of Students
- Mike Puckett, SMS, Lead Custodian
- Paula Recknagel, Liberty, Paraeducator
- Stephanie Riegle, SMS, Food Service
- Steve Lucas, SWWC, CTE Cosmetology Technician
More News from Saline
- Saline Board of Education Approves CARES Funding Requests The Saline Board of Education approved $54,418.40 in recommended CARES funding requests at Tuesday's meeting.
- BASEBALL: Saline Sweets Monroe to Open SEC Season Last year, the Saline baseball team suffered a shocking sweep at the hands of Monroe to start the SEC Red season.