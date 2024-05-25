Here's Who Won the 2024 SHS Band and Orchestra Awards

The Collage Concert is more than a great night of music capping the school year. It's also the night when the Saline High School band and orchestra honor its annual award winners.

Here's who was honored.

Tirian Cooper won the National School Orchestra Award.

Brian Kang won the Michele Hall, Reneee Dabbs Citizenship/Spirit Award.

Isaac Roughton won the Robert Howard Service Award.

Catherine Su won the Oustanding Musician Award for Orchestra.

Julianna Combs won the Patty Mills Award.

Fion Crawford won the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award.

Lauren Durant won the David A. Wolter Award and the Oustanding Musician Award for Band.

Nancy Gage won the Outstanding Musician Award for Band.

Truman Johnson won the John Philip Sousa Award.

Marianna Lemley won the Band Service Award and Oustanding Musician Award for Band.

Neva Rognes won the Oustanding Musician Award for Band.

Edison Bregger, not pictured, also received the Oustanding Musician Award for Band.

