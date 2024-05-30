Saline Rec Center Hosts Carnival This Weekend

A carnival is coming to town!

The Saline Rec Center hosts the Saline Community Carnival Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Rec Center's Parking lot.

Skerbeck Entertainment Group, which is at the Milan Fair this weekend, is bringing 11 rides to the Saline attraction, including a Ferris wheel, merry-go-round, Music Express, the Sea Ray (pirate ship), Teacups, the Zipper and several more.

There will also be games, food and more.

Attending is free. People can buy tickets for rides online or at the carnival. Online sales must be done by noon, Friday.

Tickets cost $1.50 each. Rides generally require 2-6 tickets. A sheet of 50 tickets costs $60. The carnival's website also says "unlimited ride" wristbands can be purchased for $25.

The parking lot runs 4-10 p.m., Friday, noon to 11 p.m., Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m., Sunday.

Parking is available in the lot north of the Rec Center, or the Tefft Field lots north of the center. Davco, at 1600 Woodland Drive, will also allow parking. Parking is not permitted on Woodland Drive.

“We are excited to bring this fun, family event to Saline,” said Parks and Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert. “If we find this event is as popular as we hope it is, we will be able to make this a staple for the Parks and Recreation department and bring it back each year.”

