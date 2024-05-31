Deborah Yaeger, Wife and Mother, Lived a Life That was a Testimony to Love, Kindness and Resilience

Deborah Gay Yaeger (Fade), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the age of 76, after a short battle with Alzheimer’s and lung cancer. Born on March 11, 1948, Deborah married the love of her life, Scott Yaeger, on October 12, 1968.

Deborah is survived by her devoted husband, Scott Yaeger, and their four children: Marc Yaeger (Misti Yaeger) of Hoover, AL; Jennifer Fillion (Bryant Fillion) of Dexter, MI; Erik Yaeger (Trinee Yaeger) of Horn Lake, MS; and Kirsten Kulik (Jody Kulik) of Willis, MI. She was a cherished grandmother to 16 grandchildren: Katelyn Yaeger, Mary Beth Yaeger, Christopher Yaeger, Michael Yaeger, Charlie Yaeger, Patrick Yaeger, Lucy Yaeger, Jack Yaeger, Abigail Fillion, Emily Fillion, Kirklynn Yaeger, Zephrym Yaeger, Zander Yaeger, Jacob Kulik, Chase Kulik, and Skylar Kulik. Deborah also leaves behind her sister, Cindy Wrighter, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Virginia Fade; her in-laws, Walter and Patricia Yaeger; and her sister, Patricia Barber.

Deborah's life was a testament to love, kindness, and resilience. She dedicated her life to her family and community, always ready with a helping hand and a warm smile. She welcomed in any stray dog, teenager, or family member who needed a bed, a safe space to express themselves, or just loving laugher to get through the rough spots of life. Her compassionate spirit touched the lives of many, and her legacy of generosity and love will continue to inspire those who knew her.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 23rd from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Monday, June 24th at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 910 Austin Dr., Saline, MI 48176, from 9:30 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Father John Linden as Celebrant. A luncheon will be held at the Church following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her name be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, organizations that were close to Deborah's heart. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the Church. To leave a memory you have of Deborah, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

