Mill Pond Park Bathrooms Get Makeovers by Girl Scout Troop 40180

The restrooms at Mill Pond Park are brighter, more cheerful and cleaner thanks to members of Saline Area Girl Scout Troop 40180.

Troop members Sage Czechowicz, Zoey Hoffman, Jane Linford, and Anabelle Schilling spent months planning their project.

The project earned the girls their Bronze Award - the highest honor a Junior Scout can earn. The work began March 3 when the girls settled on their decision to work at Mill Pond Park. They finished their work just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

They completed many tasks - cleaning, painting, repairing faucets, installing new toilet paper holders, adding mirrors and a baby changing station. They installed new lighting, sealed the floors and installed rubber base edging.

The highlight of their project was the custom murals, which were designed and painted by the scouts. Visitors are challenged to find 10 goldfish and 10 mushrooms in the murals.

All of their work was possible due to hard work and troop fundraising. The Scouts had bake sales, can and bottle drives and cookie sales. Parents and family also supported the Scouts.

Parks and Rec Director Sunshine Lambert praised the work of the girls.

"We are so proud of Saline Girl Scout Troop 40180 for all of their hard work these past months to make such a positive impact at Mill Pond Park!" Lambert said.

She said the girls surveyed the community to find out how to improve the public's experience at the park. Then, they met with city staff and presented their proposal for a much-needed facelift for the facilities.

"With guidance from their troop leader, Melissa Ervin, as well as many parents, the girls brightened up the space with new paint and murals, added a changing table, new mirrors and new dispensers as well as rehabbing the floor," Lambert said.

The girls shared their thoughts on the project.

“It was a good experience and we learned a lot of remodeling techniques. It was fun to work with the girls and see the bathrooms get nicer as we worked through the project,” Sage Czechowicz said.

“I loved working with my friends and seeing the bathrooms change over time,” Zoey Hoffman said.

“We wanted to make the restrooms more comfortable for families. I hope they like it. My favorite part was painting the murals and I’m glad we added the baby changing table,” Annabelle Schilling said.

”Change is not always bad and if kids work together they can make a difference,” Jane Lindford said.

Scoutmaster Melissa Ervin said the girls enjoyed the project.

"The girls loved working with Sunshine Lambert, Saline Parks and Recreation Director, and her crew. They were so encouraging and patient," Ervin said.

BEFORE

AFTER

Scouting groups have been improving the community - especially the parks - for years. They've built little libraries, park benches, display boards, bat houses, raised garden beds and gaga ball pits and much more.

Erin Heutteman earned her Gold Award with the construction of a viewing platform with signage at Salt Springs Park. Devor Stacy is working on his Eagle Project to provide seating for individuals and groups that visit the park, Lambert said.

"Saline is so fortunate to have a robust group of scouts who are actively engaged in providing valuable community enhancements," Lambert said.

