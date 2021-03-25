Kirk Evenson Retires from Saline Area Schools, Plans to Focus on Family Building Business

Kirk Evenson has walked out the school doors as an educator/administrator for the last time.

The Saline High School assistant principal, who has worked in public education for 34 years, has retired from public schools.

Evenson, moments after walking out the doors, said it was always his plan to retire after this year. But with family building business, Blue Zone Spaces, booming and the building season beginning, he elected to retire early.

"Our business is ramping up for the spring rush and we didn't want to miss it. It made sense to leave now," Evenson said.

Steve Laatsch, interim superintendent for Saline Area Schools, said there are no plans to replace Evenson in the position during this school year.

"We will likely need to get some additional support for supervisory duties through the end of the year," Laatsch said.

Evenson was lead disciplinary administration at the high school. He was charged with all building and security initiatives. Evenson also oversaw the special education team and developed the school's paraeducator schedules.

Evenson's positive attitude and dedication to students impressed colleagues.

Saline High School principal David Raft said Evenson will be missed.

"Kirk was the most positive force on our team. He always sees the positive in people. Students came first in all decisions made by him," Raft said. "He will be missed, but we are happy for Kirk and his family."

Laatsch also spoke of his positivity and student-centered nature.

"Kirk was an excellent administrator who led with passion and a great deal of positive energy. He always would find the good side of a situation and never focused on the negative," Laatsch said. "He was a student-centered administrator who always focused on collaboration when needing to problem solve. He will be missed by students and staff alike. We wish him all the best as he moves into the next phase of his career."

Evenson came to the district in May of 2015 after a long career in Howell, where he grew up. Evenson was hired as the district's athletic director. Within six weeks, Evenson oversaw the girls' soccer team and boys' track team win state titles.

Speaking with The Saline Post in 2015, Evenson spoke glowingly of the high expectations at Saline Area Schools. As he leaves the district in 2021, he's still impressed by the district for many of the same reasons.

"It's been one heck of a ride. Working in Saline was a great way to end my career in education. The staff is nothing short of amazing, (Former superintendent) Scot Graden set the tone, demanding excellence. And everyone on this team strived to reach that goal every day. You can't ask for more than that," Evenson said. "I'm grateful to have been a part of it."

Evenson's retirement from public schools comes before he's reached 50 years old. Evenson and his wife and children live in Dexter, where they also operate Blue Zone Spaces. Evenson is a licensed builder and his wife is a designer. Together, with their daughters, they operate the business.

"It's a small, niche business focusing on design staging, renovations and building," Evenson said. "Our niche is excellent customer service, from the moment you contact us until beyond when we leave the site."

Kirk Evenson talks to coach Jack Crabtree.