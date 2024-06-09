Marcia Cameron, Wife, Mother of 3, Supported the Community in So Many Ways

Marcia Jean Cameron passed away at home on Monday, June 3, 2024. She was born April 27, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Alfred Daniel Buchmueller and Geneveive Ruth (Hammar) Buchmueller. She enjoyed growing up in St. Louis and Hartsdale, New York with her twin sister Judy (Dan Byrd) Hahn and late brother Don (Fran) Buchmueller.

After graduating from Ardsley High School, she attended Kalamazoo College where, in addition to studying abroad in France and making life-long friends, she met James Cameron. Marcia and James married on September 5, 1970, and had 54 amazing years together. They were partners in all aspects of their lives – traveling, working on book projects, solving “whodunit” tv mysteries, and most mornings sitting on the front porch having coffee and solving the world’s problems.

They raised three children whom they loved spending time with and fully supported in all their varied endeavors over the years. She had many adventures in her lifetime, including traveling to visit her daughter in South Africa and Ecuador, son Dan in China, and son Kyle in various places around the country, and enjoyed hearing about their world travels and experiences.

She obtained a Masters in Gerontology from the University of Michigan, and contributed her skills and empathy at colleges, nursing homes, and associations. Marcia supported the community in more ways than we can name here – from creating little free libraries and Art around Saline, to election work and philanthropy. She enjoyed developing and sustaining meaningful relationships – with her extended family and her strong networks of friends. She organized a multitude of family gatherings – including giant, multi-day affairs, international vacations, and midwestern getaways.

While we deeply regret that we don’t have more time with her, we have so many wonderful memories of our time with her. We are heartened that she recently visited many family and friends including trips in the last month to see her daughter and granddaughters; her sister Judy; and close friends. Her last evening was spent with her husband and two sons in the backyard that she had created to be a flower and greenery wonderland.

In addition to the family mentioned above, she is survived by her children, Kyle Cameron, Kelsey (Mike) Cameron Murphy, and Dan Cameron, grandchildren Alexandra and Aurora Murphy, and so many friends and family members who were incredibly important to her.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, June 15th from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Randy Huyck officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name will go towards the purchase of a city park bench and an Art Scholarship. Information on the specifics of how to make a donation will be posted to the funeral home’s website, once known. Burial will take place privately at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. To leave a memory you have of Marcia, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting the funeral home’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@rbfhsaline

