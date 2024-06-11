Shirley Hartley, Mother of 3, Owned a Clothing Boutique, Was Involved in the Arts

Shirley Jean Hartley, the eldest daughter of Rivus and Edith (Webb) Lain passed away peacefully at the Brookdale assisted living facility in Ann Arbor on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Shirley was born in Detroit Michigan on January 19, 1927. She was proceed in death by her parents, siblings Mary Swantko, Donald and Ronald Lain, husbands John Hartley and Robert Rhode, and daughters Julie and Diane Lynn Friese. Surviving family members include son Bruce Hartley, daughter-in-law Artees Hartley, son-in-law David Friese, sister-in-law Helene, stepdaughter Janet Rhode, grandsons Seth Hartley and Michael Friese plus several great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley spent her youth in Dearborn, Michigan attending Fordson High School. In 1946 she married John Hartley. Their over 50 year marriage saw them living in Dearborn, Schenectady, NY, many years in St. Clair Shores, Plymouth and Livonia, MI. For children Diane and Bruce, St. Clair Shores was home. To fine tune her artistic talents, Shirley received an Associate’s Degree from Macomb County Community College.

For much of the 1970s Shirley operated and owned a clothing boutique (Hartley’s Country Lane) in Grosse Pointe. In 1985 Shirley and John moved to Plymouth where she increased her activity in the art community. When John’s health began to fail they downsized to a condo in Livonia. It was at this point they became active members in the Northville Presbyterian Church. The friends they made there were of great comfort to Shirley when John passed away.In 2006 she was introduced to Robert Rhode from Kerrville, TX and they became adult companions. Initially spending time between Kerrville and Livonia. They finally settled on Kerrville as their permanent residency in 2009. In January of 2010 they married. They were both active in the senior center, traveling with stepdaughter Janet, and Shirley continued with her painting. In the late summer of 2011 Robert was admitted to a nursing home and it was decided that should move back to Michigan to be near daughter Diane and grandson Michael.

It was in late 2011 that she moved into her residency in Travis Pointe. Shortly after arrival in Saline she became an active member of the Holy Faith Community Church and renewed her relationships with friends from Northville.Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Faith Church in Saline, in the future. The date of the service and the gathering times will be posted to the funeral home’s website, once known. Memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be made to Holy Faith Church, 6299 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Saline, MI 48176. To leave a memory you have of Shirley, to sign her online guestbook or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

