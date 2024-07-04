Richard Ellis, Who Worked in Computing Organization at U of M, Enjoyed Travel, Digital Photography

Richard William “Dick” Ellis, age 73, of Saline, Michigan, left this sphere on June 30, 2024 after 18 months of treatment for pancreatic cancer.

He was born April 7, 1951, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Byron Edward and Nancy (DaLee) Ellis. His early years were spent in Midland, Michigan with five brothers and sisters: James, Charles (Susan), Katharine Ellis-Copen, Jean Henry, and Barbara Ellis-Monro (Daniel).

He attended Western Michigan University and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychology in 1973. He subsequently did graduate work in experimental psychology at Indiana University, Bloomington, where he began his career in academic computing. In a variety of roles, he helped faculty and staff across the university to integrate technology to improve teaching, learning, and research. In 1994 he met Nancy Millichap at an electronic text seminar at Princeton University; they were married in Bloomington in 1996. Dick later worked in the computing organizations of Indiana University/Purdue University in Indianapolis (IUPUI) and the University of Michigan. He had been a resident of Saline since 2002.

Retirement enabled him to pursue his lifelong passion for photography. He was a member for several years of the Ann Arbor Camera Club and the Student Digitizers Digital Photography Club at Washtenaw Community College, where he took a variety of photography classes. He was also a serious reader and had a strong interest in and knowledge of classic and contemporary cinema, as well as music of many genres.

He and Nancy enjoyed travel: together they visited Ireland, Mallorca, and France; took several road trips through the South; and occasionally avoided winter with stays in Tucson, Arizona. Dogs had a special place in Dick’s heart: he and Nancy had two Clumber Spaniels, Evita and, later, Jasper.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his siblings and eight nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Terry Copen, and nephew Benjamin Ellis.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 from 10:30 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral Services will then be held at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Kimberly Secrist-Ashby officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Saline. Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 10th at 3:00 P.M. in the Union Chapel Cemetery located at 8301 Union Chapel Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46240. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saline Area Social Service, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or Bat Conservation International. To leave a memory you have of Dick, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

