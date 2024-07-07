Wife and Mother Nancy Abbeg Retired from the University of Michigan, was an Avid Golfer

In loving memory of Nancy Elizabeth Abbeg, age 83, of Ypsilanti, Michigan who passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 1, 2024, surround by her family and cat.

Nancy was born on February 23, 1941 to the late Clinton A. Baehr and Ruth M. Baehr (Adiska). She is survived by her beloved husband David Abbeg of Ypsilanti and two daughters Debra and Dawn Abbeg, also of Ypsilanti. She was preceded in death by her brother George “Jack” Baehr.

Nancy went back to college in her late thirties to get a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from EMU. She retired from the University of Michigan as a financial analyst in 2002. Nancy was a great adventurer that loved traveling to many different places.

She was an avid golfer and got 2 holes in one who also helped start the Michigan Women’s Golf Association (MWGA) in 1986 with 8 other ladies. She loved cats, particularly calicos. Nancy was known for her great sense of humor and always loved sharing jokes and laughter with others. She was a beloved soul and will be greatly missed by the many lives she touched.

Family and friends are welcome to visit from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, and again on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Father Wayne Ureel will officiate. Burial will immediately follow the service and will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. A luncheon will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Saline following the burial. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Nancy’s memory to the Humane Society of Huron Valley and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To sign Nancy’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

