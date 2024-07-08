Jackson O'Keefe Earns Degree from Trine University.
ANGOLA, IN -- Jackson O'Keefe of Saline completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the Spring 2024 semester.
O'Keefe earned a degree in Elementary Education/Special Ed Dual Licensure at Trine.
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, Brooks College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.
