3-11-2026 3:32am
Saline Police Investigate After Suspect Rams Vehicle
Saline Police are investigating after an incident onNorth Harris Street and Sheffield Drive around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The victim, a 29-year-old Ypsilanti resident, and the suspect, a 30-year-old Saline resident, engaged in a verbal argument that escalated. Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the suspect intentionally struck the victim's vehicle with his vehicle. No injuries were noted.
Police continue to investigate the alleged domestic assault and battery incident and the case will be turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office, according to Chief Radzik.
