Eva Damen Childs Taught All Levels in K-12 Education, Retired as Administrator, was a Great Dancer

Eva Damen Childs, born March 25, 1939, died peacefully on March 14, 2026, at the home of her son Grant in Savannah, Georgia. She was born in Helsinki, Finland and was the oldest of two children of Bror Damen and Marie Damen, née Blankman. She emigrated to the United States at 8 years old and the family settled in Lake Worth, Florida. She attended Woodbridge High School in New Jersey and graduated in 1957 with great grades and a best dancer title. She attended Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania and graduated in 1961. On June 10, 1961, she married Ralph H. Swenarton, Jr. and they settled in New Jersey, eventually making their way to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where their first son, Jeffrey Damen, was born.

In 1968, they moved permanently to Saline, Michigan. That same year, son Gregory Scott was born and later, in 1971, Grant Christian was born. Eva earned her master’s degree in education and worked as an educator her entire career, teaching at all K-12 levels, serving as an administrator in the Farmington Hills School District, and then serving as the principal of an elementary school in Allen Park, Michigan to close out her career. Upon retirement at 55, she married Bernard Childs and with him enjoyed an incredible marriage and retirement, which included vacation trips around the world and visits to countries too numerous to list here. They lived in Dearborn Heights, Michigan but summered in the Irish Hills, Michigan, and wintered in Key Largo, Florida in a home on the Atlantic Ocean. Bernie’s and Eva’s children and friends were frequent beneficiaries of their decision to live in the Keys, as they constantly welcomed both guests and visitors with open arms. Eva spent her days playing bridge (which was, at the very least, a minor obsession), exercising, and socializing with friends. She also took up and enjoyed golf in retirement. The couple also spent a great deal of time on the ocean and Gulf on Bernie’s boats. It is hard to fathom that any couple has had a better time in retirement then Eva and Bernie.

Bernie and Eva recently moved to Northville, Michigan where she lived until moving to Savannah in 2025 to live with her beloved son Grant before she died. Eva was well cared for at the end of her life and a very special thanks must go to Rose, Gloria, Frenchye, and the other caregivers who provided such great care and cared for her so deeply.

Eva will be remembered fondly for many things, but intelligence and a fabulous sense of humor are at the top of the list. She also had a tremendous work ethic, was very kind, and never met a stranger nor speak poorly of anyone in public. She was, as aforementioned, a great dancer and she and Ralph were the first ones on the dance floor and last ones to leave. Like most of her generation, she never complained about anything, even when her health was failing at the end. She just took each day as it came right to the end.

She is survived by and will be missed by her husband Bernie, her three children, Jeffrey of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Gregory of Pleasant Lake, Michigan, and Grant of Savannah, Georgia, and her sister Monica Smith (Skip) of Indian Wells, California.

Per Eva’s wishes, there will be no services, but please consider making a donation to Hospice of Savannah or Dementia Society of America.

More News from Saline