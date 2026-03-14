Marguerite Delhey Raised Four Children in Saline, Never Turned Down the Chance to Spend Time with Friends and Family

Marguerite “Marge” Mary Delhey, age 96 of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2026 at Caretel Inns of Brighton, Michigan. Marge was born on November 26, 1929 to the late Angelo and Mary (Grelotti) Brovelli in Framingham, Massachusetts where she was raised.

She received her nursing degree from Massachusetts General Hospital and upon graduation was set to travel the states. Her first stop was the University of Michigan Hospital where she met the love of her life, the late William F. Delhey and never left. They were united in marriage on September 26, 1956. Together they settled in Saline and raised 4 children: Jim (Lori) Delhey, Karen (Michael Thomas) Delhey, Diane Delhey, and Thomas (Alexandra Aikens, fiancée and her daughters Audrey and Vivian Aikens) Delhey.

Marge was an active member of the Saline Hospital Auxiliary and Saline Social Services. She enjoyed family, traveling (including many cruises and trips with family, cousins, friends, and the Brecon group), games (especially bridge, euchre, and dominos), and many parties at her home. Marge never turned down an invite to spend time with family and friends!

In addition to her children, Marge is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Leanna Delhey, Amanda (Andrew) Klinkman, Mitchell and Miranda Thomas, Bradley (Morgan) Delhey, and Kyle Delhey; 4 great-grandchildren: Abigail Pollard, Nolan and Mara Klinkman, and Parker Delhey; as well as 2 nieces, a nephew, 2 great-nieces, and many cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Marge was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Gordon Hunt.

Cremation has taken place. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, July 10, 2026 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. with Fr. Jim McDougall as Celebrant. Following the Mass, burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marguerite’s name may be made to the St. Louis Center, 16195 W. Old US Hwy 12, Chelsea, MI 48118 or stlouiscenter.org. Donations may also be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, https://myasthenia.givevirtuous.org/donate/donation-form or 290 Turnpike Road, Suite 5-315, Westborough, MA 01581. To leave a memory you have of Marguerite, for directions, or to sign her online guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

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