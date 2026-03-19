PRESS RELEASE: Saline Indivisible Plans March 28 Protest

PRESS RELEASE from Saline Indivisible

Saline Indivisible will join over 2,000 other Indivisible groups across the country to show President Trump that Americans will not remain silent when his administration wreaks havoc, lawlessness and murder on American cities. The protest is from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 28 at the four corners.

This No Kings protest is in response to the escalating brutality, cruelty and authoritarianism Americans have witnessed in the last four months since the nation-wide No Kings 2.0 October rally.

Over seven million Americans mobilized for the October protest. That was two million more citizens than participated in the first No Kings demonstration in June.

In Saline, one thousand individuals rallied at the downtown four corners in October, more than double the number of residents who participated in the first protest in June.

Our mission is to protect our democracy and ensure that our local, state, and federal governments protect our marginalized community members and ensure opportunities for all.

Saline Indivisible is firmly committed to nonviolence. We believe in building a strong, caring community and view violence as the antithesis of the movement we are creating.

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