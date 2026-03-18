Community Education Summer Registration
We’re excited to share that our Community Education Summer Program Guide (PDF version) is available today! https://drive.google.com/.../1hUmVisQoZK7FUCAe9cY.../view...
Printed guides will be mailed home on March 26
Registration opens on April 8.
We can’t wait for you to explore everything we have to offer—summer is going to be a great one!
More News from Saline
- Ann Arbor's Biggest Home Show is This Weekend! March 21-22 The BRAG Ann Arbor Home Show on March 21 & 22, 2026 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Ground
- PRESS RELEASE: Saline Indivisible Plans March 28 Protest The protest is from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 28 at the four corners.