Community Education Summer Registration

We’re excited to share that our Community Education Summer Program Guide (PDF version) is available today! https://drive.google.com/.../1hUmVisQoZK7FUCAe9cY.../view...

Printed guides will be mailed home on March 26

Registration opens on April 8.

We can’t wait for you to explore everything we have to offer—summer is going to be a great one!

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