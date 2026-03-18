Liam Yelsma Makes Concordia Dean's List
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Concordia University Ann Arbor officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2025-2026 academic year. The President's Honors List for the University is composed of those full-time undergraduate students who have completed a minimum of 12 combined undergraduate and graduate credits in a 16-week semester and have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 or above. The Dean's List for the University is composed each semester of those full-time students who have a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above. Students must earn at least 12 undergraduate credits in a semester to be eligible; graduate credits are not considered for this honor.
Liam Yelsma, Senior, Business-Marketing, of Saline, made the Dean's List.
About Concordia University Ann Arbor
CUAA is a Lutheran higher education community committed to helping students develop in mind, body, and spirit for service to Christ in the Church and the world.
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