What to do in Saline this weekend: Puzzle's Tournament at Carrigan, Lenten Fish Fry, Farmers Market, Comedy, Hanky Sale and More

This is what we found on this weekend's community calendar.

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9 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 13 - Sunday, Mar 15

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Family Fun Storytime - Fri Mar 13 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 13 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. Adults $18, Senior $16, kids (6-12) $7, Children under 6 free or Family (2 Adults and any number of children) $50. [more details]

Puzzle Tournament Age 3+ - Fri Mar 13 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

FRIDAY MARCH 13, 2026 6 PM - 830 PM All Ages over 3 + years Jigsaw Puzzles35 - 36 pieces, FREE TO PLAYWe will have a timer at each table, write your end time on score card, move to next table. Go to all the tables (5 OR 6). Prizes to be won by all!! FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2026 6 PM - 830 PM (If you cannot stay we will connect with you soon)We are in the social district, BYO adult bev, or Carrigan Cafe will have mocktails, full menu, sandwiches, breakfast, desserts,… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Mar 14 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Welcome back local food fans - 7 weeks until we go outside! This week we will have Ed Young singing for us from 10am-noon in the Info Area!🐑The treasure hunt animal will be the lamb! 🐑

Join us every Saturday, from 9am-1pm at the Saline Liberty School, 7265 N Ann Arbor St, for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to offer! [more details]

The Quilting Season - Vintage Hanky Sale - Sat Mar 14 10:00 am

The Quilting Season

Vintage Hanky Sale at The Quilting Season 100's of colors and styles of like new condition to choose from. Collectors and crafters welcome. Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, March 15 from 10:00 am to 5:00pm. $3.00 each on Saturday, $2.00 each on Sunday. Come join the fun! 734-429-2900 [more details]

Family Day | Learning and Play in the Ancient World - Sat Mar 14 11:00 am

Kelsey Museum of Archaeology

Join us for our biannual Family Day as we learn about children and play in the ancient world! Explore what it was like to grow up in the ancient Mediterranean. Create your own yarn bracelet. Discover the kinds of toys children played with in the past—and make your own! The Kelsey Museum and Family Day are free and open to the public. Engaging, hands-on activities take place in Newberry Hall. Docent guides, scavenger hunts, and storytime sessions are available in the museum galleries from 11:00… [more details]

We the People - A Resistance Art Exhibit - Sat Mar 14 1:00 pm

Ink & Dye

A resistance art exhibit and fundraiser that is open to the public.

Art, jewelry, clothing made by local Michigan artists will be for sale.

There is a suggested $5 entry fee.

All proceeds raised from this event will be donated to the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center and the Washtenaw Interfaith Coalition for Immigrant Rights.

Opening event is March 14th from 1 - 7PM but the exhibit will be on display until April 11th.Come be part of the conversation!

[more details]

Pi Day with Fiddle Pie - Sat Mar 14 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Enjoy a rousing hour of old-time fiddle and Celtic music at the library as local band Fiddle Pie plays an all-ages Pi Day concert!

For families with children of all ages. Click here to register.

[more details]

American Legion Comedy Concert Fundraiser with Mike Bova - Sat Mar 14 7:00 pm

Saline American Legion

Join us for a night of hilarity as Mike Bova, one of the funniest shows in comedy comes back to the Ann Arbor area for a fourth time!

Escape from reality at the Mike Bova Comedy Concert Fundraiser for the Saline American Legion!

This in-person OPEN TO THE PUBLIC event will be held at American Legion Post 322, where you can enjoy Mike's hilarious stand-up, outrageously hysterical musical parodies and the original songs of country music recording artist Kountry Mike, all while supporting a… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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