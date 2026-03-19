Ann Arbor's Biggest Home Show is This Weekend! March 21-22

The BRAG Ann Arbor Home Show on March 21 & 22, 2026 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, located at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Ann Arbor.

Show Hours are: SATURDAY, March 21st, from 9am to 6pm - and - SUNDAY, March 22nd, from 10am to 5pm. It is the 34th annual event presented by The Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor (BRAG Ann Arbor).

Visitors love this annual event for its accessible, low-pressure vibe, and interesting and artistic displays showcasing landscaping, decks, kitchens, bathrooms, and much more. It's a great way to comparison shop and learn about how to find the right balance of quality and value, while meeting the people you are putting your trust in to work in your home.

The event happens as spring shifts our lifestyles back to yardwork, organization, and starting new projects around the house. Whether you own or rent a home - or hope to soon - the variety of vendors is unparalleled in Washtenaw and Livingston Counties.

Organizers make it easy to get into the Show for free, with a free pass right on the website at www.BRAGHomeShow.com.

4,000 visitors are expected to gather for this one-stop shopping and free consultation bonanza.

Photo courtesy of Outdoor Impressions.

The vendors create fun in their exhibits by showing March Madness basketball games, pouring complimentary beverages, baking cookies, and raffling prizes. Other interactive booths will have a caricature artist, makeup artists, chiropractic work, radio personalities, and even a celebrity meet-and-greet with former Detroit Tiger Brandon Inge.

New for this year, families will love the Kids Workshop area, featuring crafting activities sponsored by The Home Depot, happening on Saturday, 3/21, from 12 Noon to 2pm in Building E. This offers some hands-on (very light!) construction and motor skills practice for all ages, building or decorating various toy kits to take home. Kids can get a free mini aprons to keep clean during future at-home arts and crafts projects.

Additional vendors include a Marketplace area with handmade and specialty items. Several food trucks, snacks and a coffee truck will keep visitors energized to see as much as they can.

People will also learn from local experts according to the schedule below.

2026 Live Presentations - Centrally located on the north side of Building D.

Saturday, March 21, 2026

12:00PM - Protecting the Comfort, Efficiency & Beauty of Your Windows and Doors

1:00PM - Creating a Place of Peace, Rest, & Relaxation in Your Backyard

2:00PM - Home Automation and Control4

3:00PM - Smart Closet Design

4:00PM - Windows 101, Everything You Need to Know Before Your Next Window Project

Sunday, March 22, 2026

11:00am - Plant a Rain Garden – Keep our Rivers Clean, One Garden at a Time

12:00PM - Entry Doors 101, Everything You Need to Know Before Your Next Entry Door Project

1:00PM - Koi Pond Clinic

2:00PM - Home Automation and Control4

3:00PM - The Dual-Purpose Home Office

More presentations may be announced.

The full event program can be previewed online, along with the full list of exhibitors

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