Americana Duo The Rough & Tumble Live at Stony Lake Brewing this Friday

This Friday at 8 p.m., The Rough & Tumble, a dynamic duo comprised of Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, make their Acoustic Routes debut at Stony Lake Brewing, 447 E. Mich. Ave. in Saline.

They have been captivating audiences with their unique blend of "dumpster folk and thrift store Americana" for over a decade.

Americana Highways said "The Rough & Tumble make music that’s progressive folk style, rooted in acoustic bluegrass, with lyrics that are provocative and sensitive on each side as you flip the coin."

Take a listen for yourself to see how they weave together elements of joy, sorrow, comedy, and drama in their music, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

You're Not Going Alone

The Hardest Part

The River

High Fly (Didn't I Wait)

Like all Acoustic Routes Concerts at Stony Lake Brewing, 100% of ticket proceeds go to the artist. Advance tickets are available here. Reserve your spot now and show up early for beers to get the best seats.

More News from Saline