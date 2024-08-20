Saline Presbyterian's Soles4Souls Campaign Collecting Shoes

Cleaning Out Can Change Lives!

Are you cleaning out as you prepare for the new school year? Have you noticed a lot of shoes building up around your house? We have a great way you can clean out and change lives at the same time!

Soles4Souls is a worldwide organization taking new and gently used shoes from communities and sending them across the world to countries where they can empower people to support their families. They partner with community-based nonprofit organizations in developing countries to help entrepreneurs start and grow businesses that sell donated shoes. Entrepreneurs can then support their families in ways that make sense and keep shoes out of landfills, promoting sustainability across the world!

The Saline Community is doing a massive shoe drive through September 30th, including lots of connection points across our schools, businesses, and City Hall. You can participate by bringing your donations of new and gently used pairs of shoes or even single shoes to one of those collection sites. First Presbyterian Church of Saline is leading the drive, so please contact them with questions, or go to their website for more information and to find the collection point nearest you: https://salinepres.org/soles-4-souls/

THE GOAL IS 10,000 PAIRS OF SHOES! Why? When we reach that goal, Soles4Souls will do a new shoe giveaway for all those in need in our community. You can learn more about Soles4Souls at their website, www.soles4souls.org. They help people and families in crisis and provide shoes for children and youth experiencing homelessness in our country. They are tuned in to helping people have the basic necessities that make it possible for them to fit in and to participate in athletics and work wherever they are.

Check out the front of First Presbyterian Saline, at 143 E. Michigan Avenue, for a visual representation of how far along our community is on our journey to 10,000 pair of shoes! You’ll also see shoes hanging all over the property – a visual reminder of the drive! If you’d like to get involved to help, by picking up shoes from collection sites, by promoting the drive at your business or workplace, or by helping package shoes for shipment, please click the “Have A Question” button on the webpage https://salinepres.org/soles-4-souls/ and let us know how you can help or call the church office at 734-429-4140. Thank you to the whole community for your support in this wonderful effort!

(Submitted by First Presbyterian Church)

